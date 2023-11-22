National Bankshares Lowers Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$6.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.41.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$5.29 on Monday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of C$385.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

