National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AND. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.86.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$37.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$748.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.76 and a 12-month high of C$53.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. Also, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total value of C$774,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

