Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

MS opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

