Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 109,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.2% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 117,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 454.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

