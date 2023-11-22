Mizuho Cuts New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $47.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NJR

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.