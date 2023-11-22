Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,835 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of NIO worth $18,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NIO Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.
NIO Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Medtronic: oversold, overextended high yield reversal in play
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is Lowe’s still a better buy than Home Depot?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Renovating returns: Lowe’s earnings and the DIY dilemma
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.