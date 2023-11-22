Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,618 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $507.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $498.47 and its 200 day moving average is $484.88. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $558.04.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

