Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 40,594 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,594 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of Easterly Government Properties worth $21,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.21%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

