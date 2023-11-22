Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 28,900 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.50% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,774,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 261,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,468,000 after purchasing an additional 545,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.54%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.