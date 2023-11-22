Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 133,272 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 133,272 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of SEA worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 782,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $67,706,000 after purchasing an additional 102,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 62.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,363 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,331 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 42.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 498,824 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.70. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KGI Securities lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

