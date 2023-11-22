Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Ambarella worth $19,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ambarella by 73.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMBA. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.