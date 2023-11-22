Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 4.28% of Centrus Energy worth $20,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEU. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

LEU stock opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Centrus Energy news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 93,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $5,176,790.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,223,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,968,667.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEU. StockNews.com cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.