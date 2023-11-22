Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,547 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Construction Partners worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 22.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 83.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 159.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

