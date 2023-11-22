Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $18,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.1 %

TTD opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 212.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 440,587 shares of company stock valued at $35,137,653 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

