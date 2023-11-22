Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $21.05 Million Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Herc worth $21,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 51.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after purchasing an additional 878,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Herc by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $31,318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 5,919.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 198,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $121.73. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $162.46. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

