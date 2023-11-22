Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $20.31 Million Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Arcosa worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Arcosa by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,622,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Arcosa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

