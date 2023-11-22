Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,763 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average is $94.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.