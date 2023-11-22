Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.89 Million Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,712 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.43% of Ready Capital worth $17,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $127,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 32,841.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 37.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 100.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 881,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 160.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 72,104 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 60.25%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

