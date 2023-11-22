Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.94 Million Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,804 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Calix worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 949.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,184,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,962,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of Calix stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

