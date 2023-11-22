Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $19,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.