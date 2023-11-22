Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 76,020 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,020 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $18,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

