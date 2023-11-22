Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 22,796 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Terex worth $21,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 2,821.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after buying an additional 714,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,229,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,523,000 after buying an additional 482,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

Terex Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,730 shares of company stock worth $437,344. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.