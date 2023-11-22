Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, December 4th

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 4th. The 1-150 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 4th.

Micromobility.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCOM opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Micromobility.com has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micromobility.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micromobility.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micromobility.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

Featured Articles

