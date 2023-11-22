MetisDAO Price Down 7.7% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $81.09 million and $3.76 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $17.77 or 0.00048723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,496.63 or 1.00074341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011642 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000776 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.61491194 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,697,707.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

