Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Stock Price Up 6%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 1,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 72,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTAL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.