Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.11% of Maximus worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Maximus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Maximus by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Maximus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,083 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

