LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.