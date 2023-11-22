Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LEGN stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.01.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

