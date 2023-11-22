Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 3%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.51. 307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVRO

Lavoro Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lavoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.