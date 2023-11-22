Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $20,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $175,432,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $171,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,962 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,169,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,857,000 after purchasing an additional 679,483 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LVS opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

