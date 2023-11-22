Kodiak Sciences Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.71) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.66). Chardan Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.20) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 43.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 116.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

