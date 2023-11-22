Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.53-$1.59 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

