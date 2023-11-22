Kelleher Financial Advisors Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.14 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

