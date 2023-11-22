Kellanova (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

NYSE:K opened at $52.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,149,230. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kellanova by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

