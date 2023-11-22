Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $509,389,000 after acquiring an additional 473,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Juniper Networks by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,633,000 after acquiring an additional 609,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,566,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.