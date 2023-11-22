JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.45. The company has a market cap of $442.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

