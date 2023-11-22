Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 810,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

