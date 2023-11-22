Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 128,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 279.17%.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.