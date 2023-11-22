Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after buying an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,702,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,004,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,811,000 after buying an additional 213,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,744,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after buying an additional 210,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.