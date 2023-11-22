Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,658,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

