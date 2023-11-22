Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $277,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

