Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $244,000 Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,587,474.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,072 shares of company stock valued at $103,391,369. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $276.27 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $287.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

