Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.99. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85.

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

