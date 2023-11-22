Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $148,000 in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.32% of CareCloud as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $2,212,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of CareCloud from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareCloud

In other news, Director Anne Busquet acquired 41,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $45,102.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,353.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Featured Articles

