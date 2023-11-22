Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

