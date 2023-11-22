Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.