Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,481 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,477,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $112.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,672 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.