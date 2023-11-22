JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of JD stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. JD.com has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

