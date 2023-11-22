Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JSPR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

JSPR opened at $0.64 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,919,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,771,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 112,913 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

