iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Lowered by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PFF stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

